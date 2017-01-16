Monday, 16 January 2017 / TRUTH-OUT.ORG

  • MLK Day 2017: Mobilizing Against Racism, Capitalism and Militarism in a Neo-Fascist Era

    By Asha Rosa Ransby-Sporn, Truthout | Op-Ed

    Dawn at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 18, 2016. (Photo: Zach Gibson / The New York Times)Dawn at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 18, 2016. (Photo: Zach Gibson / The New York Times)

    With a neo-fascist president-elect taking office in just four days, it is past time to deconstruct sanitized narratives of Martin Luther King Jr.'s activism. History shows us that in times like these, a radical vision of what is possible is exactly what people need.

    Read more...

WE COVER THE FIGHTS THAT MATTER MOST

Never miss another story on the struggles you care about.

Get Truthout's daily edition delivered straight to your inbox.

Optional Member Code

Featured Stories

Also on Truthout

GET DAILY TRUTHOUT UPDATES
Optional Member Code

FOLLOW togtorsstottofb

Latest Stories

Buzzflash Headlines

Beyond the Sound Bites: Election 2016
Planet or Profit
Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect
Human Rights and Global Wrongs
The Public Intellectual

Interview

Report

Op-Ed

News Analysis

Interview