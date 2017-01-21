Featured Stories

.
Rather than addressing the human insecurity at its root causes, wealthy people and states alike are protecting themselves from the harms they have created as they have for thousands of years: by building walls.
William Rivers Pitt of Truthout: Donald J. Trump is president, but the growl of organized protest will never be far from him now.
Overturning Roe v. Wade may not be as simple as the new administration and its congressional allies suggest. However, over the last two decades, anti-choice legislatures have been chipping away at abortion rights, even though a majority of people in the US are in favor of the right to choose.
There is fear, but also hope, in the hearts of the organizers who are fighting Trump's oppressive and discriminatory agenda. The first day of the new administration saw a surge of resistance on many different fronts, including immigrant rights, the struggle to stop the Dakota Access pipeline, the Movement for Black Lives and more.
A new bill signed by President Obama, called the 21st Century Cures Act, has introduced changes to how the Food and Drug Administration approves drugs and medical devices, creating two new mechanisms aimed to bring them to market faster. However, a faster regulatory review might come at a cost.