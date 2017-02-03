Featured Stories

By Spencer Sunshine, Truthout | News Analysis

Two mourners comfort one another outside the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, where a gunman killed six and wounded eight more earlier this week, in Quebec City, January 31, 2017. The deadly shootings have raised questions over whether law enforcement officials and media outlets like the New York Times play down the threat of far-right nationalist groups. (Photo: Ian Willms / The New York Times)

Almost every year, the white supremacist movement is the political movement that kills the most Americans. However, the Trump administration is reportedly planning to change a program that combats violent "extremism" into a project focused exclusively on "radical Islam." In addition to demonizing Muslims, this shift adds to concerns that the administration will actively empower white supremacist groups.