Featured Stories

From claims about crowd sizes to gag orders on climate science, Trump's problem with the truth is rapidly being institutionalized in the White House.
A major bias case against the Texas Roadhouse chain stems from an aggressive government strategy that may not survive the Trump administration.
Trump has made good on his promise to nominate a Scalia clone to the Supreme Court, but Neil Gorsuch -- a protégé of racist Sen. Jeff Sessions and a shill for corporations and wealthy people -- is even more radical. If he is confirmed, the rights of immigrants, unions, LGBTQ people and people of color, as well as environmental regulations and reproductive rights, will be in jeopardy.
Not only are Indigenous Water Protectors at Standing Rock promising sustained resistance in response to President Trump's executive memorandums advancing the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines last week, but Native Water Protectors fighting pipeline battles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas and Oklahoma are also vowing to dig in for the long haul.
In reviving the Holman Rule -- which punishes noncompliant federal workers -- House Republicans identified their own vulnerability: a total dependence upon the 2 million federal employees to implement their agenda. We need to encourage and fully support federal workers who refuse to comply. The federal employee acts of defiance so far have been just a taste of what's to come over the next four years.