Featured Stories

As millions take to the streets, many elected officials are acquiescing on Trump nominees.
If the Seattle City Council approves the measure to divest from Wells Fargo, it will be the first large city in the nation to do so as a protest against the bank's continued funding of DAPL.
Almost every year, the white supremacist movement is the political movement that kills the most Americans. However, the Trump administration is reportedly planning to change a program that combats violent "extremism" into a project focused exclusively on "radical Islam." In addition to demonizing Muslims, this shift adds to concerns that the administration will actively empower white supremacist groups.
Like the Frank's Landing Tribal Fishing-Rights Demonstrations in 1970, Standing Rock's water protectors have transformed ideas of advocacy and resistance with nonviolent direct action and prayer. They have built coalitions across movements for tribal sovereignty, defense of natural resources, resistance to expanding energy infrastructure and cultural survival.
Faced with an unprecedented spike in opiate overdose deaths that has transcended race and class lines, US politicians are proposing drug reforms that have long been dismissed as too radical for discussion. Still, lifesaving solutions like safe injection sites for people with opioid disorders face an uphill battle under the Trump administration.