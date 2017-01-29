Featured Stories

By Sheila Bapat, Truthout | Report

June Barrett, a Jamaican-born domestic worker and organizer in Miami, takes part in the DC Women's March on January 21, 2017. (Credit: Jill Shenker, National Domestic Workers Alliance)

Labor protections gained during the Obama presidency are under threat from the new administration. However, attempts to undo or restrict those protections are likely to backfire in the long term because domestic worker activists have demonstrated that their power in local and state-level coalition building transcends party lines.