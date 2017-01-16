Featured Stories

.
Dean Baker for Truthout: The share of workers who are employed part-time is virtually the same today as it was when the Affordable Care Act was fully implemented.
Candice Bernd of Truthout: The actions are part of a rolling campaign against Energy Transfer Partner's twin pipelines.
With a neo-fascist president-elect taking office in just four days, it is past time to deconstruct sanitized narratives of Martin Luther King Jr.'s activism. History shows us that in times like these, a radical vision of what is possible is exactly what people need.
On January 21, I will march in the tradition of Martin Luther King Jr. and the nameless, countless multitudes who joined his movement. Donald Trump's policies are going to disadvantage the white women who voted for him. So when I march on January 21, I will also be marching for them.
We insist on positioning white supremacy as central to the US sociopolitical landscape. White supremacy needs no "normalizing." To the contrary, it already constitutes the heart and core of US politics and society.