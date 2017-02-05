Featured Stories

Sunday, 05 February 2017 / TRUTH-OUT.ORG

  • Trump's Executive Orders Could Drastically Expand Family Detention Centers

    By John Knefel, Truthout | Report

    Karla Rodriguez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, with her 4-year-old daughter in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 10, 2015. The two were traveling to Delaware to join her father and to fight for asylum there. President Trump's policy gives his deportation forces the power to detain larger numbers of women and children. (Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman / The New York Times)Karla Rodriguez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, with her 4-year-old daughter in San Antonio, Texas, November 10, 2015. The two were traveling to Delaware to join her father and to fight for asylum there. President Trump's policy gives his deportation forces the power to detain larger numbers of women and children. (Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman / The New York Times)

    In 2014, the Obama administration reestablished a policy of detaining asylum seekers at the southern border following an influx of asylum-seeking children and their mothers. Now Trump's promise to deport millions of undocumented people could land more women and children in detention without access to due process.

    Read more...
  • Trump Is Foolish to Ignore the Flourishing Renewable Energy Sector

    Trump Is Foolish to Ignore the Flourishing Renewable Energy Sector

    By Linda Pentz Gunter, Truthout | Op-Ed

    President Donald Trump claims to be focused on providing "jobs for all Americans," but -- in another example of his reliance on "alternative facts" -- he has emphasized the fossil-fuel sector as the likeliest site to create those jobs. He is clearly not paying attention to the recently released figures from the US Department of Energy that show soaring jobs growth in the US renewable energy sector.

    Read more...
  • Futures Shaped by Automation and Catastrophe: Peter Frase on Capitalism's Endgame

    Futures Shaped by Automation and Catastrophe: Peter Frase on Capitalism's Endgame

    By Mark Karlin, Truthout | Interview

    How might our social systems be transformed if and when most human labor can be automated? What do we do about the damage that capitalism has done to our ecosystems? Peter Frase, author of Four Futures: Life After Capitalism, discusses the possible futures outlined in his new book, from an egalitarian, post-class society to a grim dystopia.

    Read more...

Featured Stories

Also on Truthout

GET DAILY TRUTHOUT UPDATES
Optional Member Code

FOLLOW togtorsstottofb

Latest Stories

Buzzflash Headlines

Beyond the Sound Bites: Election 2016
Planet or Profit
Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect
Human Rights and Global Wrongs
The Public Intellectual

Report

Op-Ed

Interview

News Analysis

Report