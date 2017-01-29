Featured Stories

.
International organizations receiving US funding for health will no longer be able to provide any abortion services or counseling -- even with non-US funding.
Following Trump's Muslim travel ban, emergency rallies demanded those detained at airports be freed.
Labor protections gained during the Obama presidency are under threat from the new administration. However, attempts to undo or restrict those protections are likely to backfire in the long term because domestic worker activists have demonstrated that their power in local and state-level coalition building transcends party lines.
Democracy doesn't just have to be something students learn in textbooks. It can also be taught through participatory budgeting, a system of direct democracy and power. However, in an era of cutbacks, the funds for teaching participatory budgeting need to be made a priority.
Memorials to tragic events, such as 9/11 and the Columbine shootings, tend to separate the victims from the context of events that caused their death, says author Harriet Senie about her new book. They focus instead on portraying victims as heroes and celebrating the community spirit at a time of trauma.