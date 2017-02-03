Featured Stories

Friday, 03 February 2017 / TRUTH-OUT.ORG

  • Trump's Proposed Change Would Give Green Light to White Supremacist Violence

    By Spencer Sunshine, Truthout | News Analysis

    Two mourners comfort one another outside the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, where a gunman killed six and wounded eight more earlier this week, in Quebec City, Jan. 31, 2017. The deadly shootings have raised questions over whether law enforcement officials and media outlets like the New York Times play down the threat of far-right nationalist groups. (Photo: Ian Willms / The New York Times)Two mourners comfort one another outside the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, where a gunman killed six and wounded eight more earlier this week, in Quebec City, January 31, 2017. The deadly shootings have raised questions over whether law enforcement officials and media outlets like the New York Times play down the threat of far-right nationalist groups. (Photo: Ian Willms / The New York Times)

    Almost every year, the white supremacist movement is the political movement that kills the most Americans. However, the Trump administration is reportedly planning to change a program that combats violent "extremism" into a project focused exclusively on "radical Islam." In addition to demonizing Muslims, this shift adds to concerns that the administration will actively empower white supremacist groups.

  • The Spirit of Standing Rock on the Move

    The Spirit of Standing Rock on the Move

    By Stephanie Woodard, YES! Magazine | Report

    Like the Frank's Landing Tribal Fishing-Rights Demonstrations in 1970, Standing Rock's water protectors have transformed ideas of advocacy and resistance with nonviolent direct action and prayer. They have built coalitions across movements for tribal sovereignty, defense of natural resources, resistance to expanding energy infrastructure and cultural survival.

  • Facing an Overdose Crisis, US Politicians Consider Safe Spaces for Injecting Drugs

    Facing an Overdose Crisis, US Politicians Consider Safe Spaces for Injecting Drugs

    By Mike Ludwig, Truthout | Report

    Faced with an unprecedented spike in opiate overdose deaths that has transcended race and class lines, US politicians are proposing drug reforms that have long been dismissed as too radical for discussion. Still, lifesaving solutions like safe injection sites for people with opioid disorders face an uphill battle under the Trump administration.

