Featured Stories

Wednesday, 01 February 2017 / TRUTH-OUT.ORG

  • Trump's Choice of Gorsuch Endangers Civil, Human and Environmental Rights

    By Marjorie Cohn, Truthout | Report

    Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks after being introduced as President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. Gorsuch was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit by George W. Bush. (PHoto: Al Drago / The New York Times) Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks after being introduced as President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. Gorsuch was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit by George W. Bush. (Photo: Al Drago / The New York Times)

    Trump has made good on his promise to nominate a Scalia clone to the Supreme Court, but Neil Gorsuch -- a protégé of racist Sen. Jeff Sessions and a shill for corporations and wealthy people -- is even more radical. If he is confirmed, the rights of immigrants, unions, LGBTQ people and people of color, as well as environmental regulations and reproductive rights, will be in jeopardy.

  • As Trump Advances Dakota Access and Keystone XL, Water Protectors Across the Country Double Down

    By Candice Bernd, Truthout | Report

    Not only are Indigenous Water Protectors at Standing Rock promising sustained resistance in response to President Trump's executive memorandums advancing the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines last week, but Native Water Protectors fighting pipeline battles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas and Oklahoma are also vowing to dig in for the long haul.

  • Federal Disobedience: Why We Must Support Federal Worker Noncooperation

    By Adriana Calvarezi, Truthout | Op-Ed

    In reviving the Holman Rule -- which punishes noncompliant federal workers -- House Republicans identified their own vulnerability: a total dependence upon the 2 million federal employees to implement their agenda. We need to encourage and fully support federal workers who refuse to comply. The federal employee acts of defiance so far have been just a taste of what's to come over the next four years.

