Featured Stories

By John Knefel, Truthout | Report

Karla Rodriguez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, with her 4-year-old daughter in San Antonio, Texas, November 10, 2015. The two were traveling to Delaware to join her father and to fight for asylum there. President Trump's policy gives his deportation forces the power to detain larger numbers of women and children. (Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman / The New York Times)

In 2014, the Obama administration reestablished a policy of detaining asylum seekers at the southern border following an influx of asylum-seeking children and their mothers. Now Trump's promise to deport millions of undocumented people could land more women and children in detention without access to due process.