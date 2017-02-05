Featured Stories

.
The prospect of fracking where water is so scarce raises questions about what Americans are willing to sacrifice in the pursuit of fossil fuels.
The #ScienceMarch is an idea worthy of merit, especially under an administration hostile to science. Its success, however, will depend on acknowledging the racialized histories of science itself.
In 2014, the Obama administration reestablished a policy of detaining asylum seekers at the southern border following an influx of asylum-seeking children and their mothers. Now Trump's promise to deport millions of undocumented people could land more women and children in detention without access to due process.
President Donald Trump claims to be focused on providing "jobs for all Americans," but -- in another example of his reliance on "alternative facts" -- he has emphasized the fossil-fuel sector as the likeliest site to create those jobs. He is clearly not paying attention to the recently released figures from the US Department of Energy that show soaring jobs growth in the US renewable energy sector.
How might our social systems be transformed if and when most human labor can be automated? What do we do about the damage that capitalism has done to our ecosystems? Peter Frase, author of Four Futures: Life After Capitalism, discusses the possible futures outlined in his new book, from an egalitarian, post-class society to a grim dystopia.