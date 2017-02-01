Featured Stories

By Marjorie Cohn, Truthout | Report

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks after being introduced as President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2017. Gorsuch was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit by George W. Bush. (Photo: Al Drago / The New York Times)

Trump has made good on his promise to nominate a Scalia clone to the Supreme Court, but Neil Gorsuch -- a protégé of racist Sen. Jeff Sessions and a shill for corporations and wealthy people -- is even more radical. If he is confirmed, the rights of immigrants, unions, LGBTQ people and people of color, as well as environmental regulations and reproductive rights, will be in jeopardy.