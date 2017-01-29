Sunday, 29 January 2017 / TRUTH-OUT.ORG

  • Threats From Trump Administration Further Galvanize Domestic Worker Activism

    By Sheila Bapat, Truthout | Report

    June Barrett, a Jamaican-born domestic worker and organizer in Miami, takes part in the DC Women's March on January 21, 2017. (Credit: Jill Shenker, National Domestic Workers Alliance)June Barrett, a Jamaican-born domestic worker and organizer in Miami, takes part in the DC Women's March on January 21, 2017. (Credit: Jill Shenker, National Domestic Workers Alliance)

    Labor protections gained during the Obama presidency are under threat from the new administration. However, attempts to undo or restrict those protections are likely to backfire in the long term because domestic worker activists have demonstrated that their power in local and state-level coalition building transcends party lines.

    Read more...

Featured Stories

Also on Truthout

GET DAILY TRUTHOUT UPDATES
Optional Member Code

FOLLOW togtorsstottofb

Latest Stories

Buzzflash Headlines

Beyond the Sound Bites: Election 2016
Planet or Profit
Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect
Human Rights and Global Wrongs
The Public Intellectual

Op-Ed

Report

News Analysis

Op-Ed

Op-Ed