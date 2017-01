Featured Stories

By Alexander Reid Ross, Truthout | News Analysis

Kris Kobach, the Secretary of State of Kansas, at his office in Topeka, Kansas, June 19, 2013. (Steve Hebert / The New York Times)

Kris Kobach, a member of Trump's transition team, spearheaded the drafting of Arizona's notorious SB 1070 and was retained as legal advisor to Sheriff Joe Arpaio's office. Kobach's anti-immigrant sentiments and well-known ties to white nationalist organizations do not bode well for US immigration policy under Trump.