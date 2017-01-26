Featured Stories

.
The executive orders are clear setbacks for the environmental movement, which had gained momentum during the Obama administration. However, activists are not giving up.
While most of Trump's plans have been hidden in vague rhetoric, most are taken from the same neoliberal agenda that has shaped US policy for decades.
Today, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to increase deportations, build the border wall and strip federal funding from sanctuary cities. In response, we must plunge even more urgently into the hard local work of building sanctuary.
Students, faculty and staff at US colleges and universities are pushing administrators to protect undocumented students threatened with deportation. They are also working closely with immigrant rights organizations, religious institutions and community groups to create plans for protecting those at risk in their communities.
Concern about the corrupting role of money in politics sharply increased after the US Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision. However, in 2011 the Court unanimously upheld a long-established way for even a local council to overcome Citizens -- provided elected officials have the will to do so.